Lyon County aims for June 8 reopening of offices

YERINGTON — Lyon County is working to reopen county offices, except courts, by June 8, according to a news release from the county.

Lyon County facilities staff and contractors are installing personal protective equipment and barriers throughout county offices to meet this goal, the release said.

Lyon County Commission meetings and Planning Commission meetings will still be conducted virtually through the month of June. Lyon County will continue the use of virtual technology after June to provide citizens the ability to participate in Commission and Planning Commission meetings.