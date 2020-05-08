Lyon County announces reopening plan

On May 7, the Governor issued the Guidelines and Protocols for Individuals and Businesses and Emergency Directive 18 Phase One Reopening Plan.

Based upon these directives Lyon County will implement the following by no later than 5 p.m., on Monday, May 11:

• Employees currently working via telework will continue to do so until further notice or as directed by the appropriate department director or elected official.

• Recreational Areas: Parks, skate parks, baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts and open space areas/trails will be opened to the public as long as users of the facilities are following social distancing guidelines and does not cause the congregation of 10 or more persons. Park equipment such as slides, swings, etc. will remain closed.

• County buildings and offices (except law enforcement and courts) will remain open through appointment only. Law enforcement and the courts have published their standards and requirements for access.

On Wednesday, May 13 the Board of County Commissioners will conduct a special meeting at 9 a.m. to discuss Phase 1 implementation and other COVID-19 related issues.

The agenda can be found at:https://www.lyon-county.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_05132020-813