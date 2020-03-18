Lyon County changes some operations

YERINGTON — Lyon County has announced the following changes in operations in response to COVID-19 and the Governor’s recent announcement as to the State of Nevada’s Response to COVID-19.

• The Board of County Commissioner’s Meeting scheduled for March 19, 2020 has been cancelled.

• Lyon County will be limiting the number of persons in the Greg Hunewill Commission Chambers to 30 and the County will be implementing a audio/video call in system for future meetings in the chambers.

• Lyon County has suspended an Notary services until further notices

• Lyon County business hours will be from 9:00AM to 12:00 PM and 1-5 p.m. Lyon County is requesting that members of the public attempt to complete their business with the County by phone, email, or internet. If business has to be done in person that the public contact the office(s) they have business with and schedule an appointment.

• The following Lyon County offices or operations have been closed until further notice:

Lyon County Senior Centers – Meals are being addressed by Meals on Wheels or Drive up/Pick up procedures.

Lyon County Libraries

Cooperative Extension Office

Lyon County Animal Services

• Lyon County Human Services is fully operation and has implemented procedures to meet needs and workloads by appointment.

Lyon County will continue to provide services to enhance public safety and public health.

Lyon County strongly encourages the public to contact Carson City Health and Human Services hotline for any questions about COVID-19 in the region and to follow the guidelines of CDC and the State of Nevada at the following websites

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/