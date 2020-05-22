Lyon County church files lawsuit against Sisolak

Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state officials over the coronavirus-related ban on in-person worship services, arguing it’s “unconstitutional.”

The lawsuit was filed Friday.

It says if Calvary Chapel resumes in-person worship services May 31 as planned, the church could be subject to criminal and civil penalties. The lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order and injunction.

Sisolak allowed restaurants, retail establishments and hair and nail salons to reopen May 9 with certain social-distancing restrictions.

The complaint says the state is “playing favorites.”

“The governor’s refusal to allow churches to reopen commensurate with what is allowed for businesses and other groups is baseless,” said Alliance Defending Freedom

Senior Counsel Jeremiah Galus. “The Constitution doesn’t allow the governor to make arbitrary decisions as to who can meet and who can’t.”