Lyon County closing offices on Wednesday due to coronavirus

In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate regarding COVID-19, Lyon County offices will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, March 25, according to a news release.

Service will continue through telephone, fax and email, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Building and site improvement inspections will continue, but all inspection requests have to be either called-in or e-mailed to the appropriate department, the release said. There is no longer walk-in service for any Lyon County department until this pandemic has passed.

Law enforcement services such as fingerprinting, office reports, etc. will be completed by contacting your local sheriff’s substation or the main office and scheduling an appointment for services.

Marriage licenses, business licenses and recording documents will be completed by calling the appropriate office and making an appointment to have services completed.

To contact specific departments and offices, use lyon-county.org and click on the directory for phone number and email information.

If you have business with the courts contact them to determine access:

Third Judicial District Court, (775) 463-6571

Dayton Justice Court, (775) 246-6233

Fernley Justice Court, (775) 575-3355

Walker River Justice Court, (775) 463-6639