Lyon County details changes to residential waste pickup

YERINGTON — Lyon County Commission Chairperson Vida Keller has spoken with Waste Management in reference to recent changes in their operations, according to a Lyon County news release.

Waste Management will only pick up materials in appropriate refuse containers, according to the release. Citizens can place additional refuse containers to be picked up.

Lyon County is urging citizens that cannot afford to purchase additional refuse containers to only place household refuse in their containers.

Items such as yard debris and cardboard boxes can be set aside until Waste Management is able to resume normal operations.