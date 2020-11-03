Lyon County election results
Below are unofficial results for Lyon County elections. This page will be updated as more results follow.
District Court Judge, District 3, Department 1
6 year term
John “JP” Schlegelmilch – 21,640 100%
District Court Judge, District 3, Department 2
6 year term
Leon Aberasturi – 21,508 100%
County Commissioner District 3
4 year term
Ken Gray – 23,086 100%
County Commissioner District 5
2 year term
David Hockaday – 22,962 100%
County Commissioner District 1
4 year term
Leandra Carr – 7,698 28.19%
Wes Henderson – 19,000 69.60%
County Commissioner District 4
4 year term
Robert Jacobson – 19,502 74.16%
Cody J. Wagner – 6,792 25.83%
North Lyon County Fire District Director
4 year term
Ray Block – 2,675 14.83%
Pat Hon – 2,200 12.20%
Dan McCassie – 3,473 19.26%
Paul Murphy – 2,918 16.18%
Jay Rodriguez – 2,747 15.23%
Harry J. Wheeler – 4,019 22.28%
Fernley Swimming Pool District Director
4 year term
Helen Brooks – 3,682 22.46%
Nancy Clarke – 3,530 21.53%
Cheryl Howell – 3,706 22.60%
Janie Jude-Askew – 1,790 10.91%
Dena Lopez – 3,684 22.47%
Councilmember, City of Fernley, Ward F2
4 year term
Donald Parsons – 744 34.55%
Felicity Zoberski – 1,410 65.45%
Councilmember, City of Fernley, Ward F4
4 year term
Bill Burrows – 579 37.43%
Albert D. Torres – 968 62.57%
Councilmember, City of Fernley, Ward F5
4 year term
Frances “Fran” McKay – 893 53.31%
Chris Ward – 782 46.68%