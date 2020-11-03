Lyon County election results

Below are unofficial results for Lyon County elections. This page will be updated as more results follow.

District Court Judge, District 3, Department 1

6 year term

John “JP” Schlegelmilch – 21,640 100%

District Court Judge, District 3, Department 2

6 year term

Leon Aberasturi – 21,508 100%

County Commissioner District 3

4 year term

Ken Gray – 23,086 100%

County Commissioner District 5

2 year term

David Hockaday – 22,962 100%

County Commissioner District 1

4 year term

Leandra Carr – 7,698 28.19%

Wes Henderson – 19,000 69.60%

County Commissioner District 4

4 year term

Robert Jacobson – 19,502 74.16%

Cody J. Wagner – 6,792 25.83%

North Lyon County Fire District Director

4 year term

Ray Block – 2,675 14.83%

Pat Hon – 2,200 12.20%

Dan McCassie – 3,473 19.26%

Paul Murphy – 2,918 16.18%

Jay Rodriguez – 2,747 15.23%

Harry J. Wheeler – 4,019 22.28%

Fernley Swimming Pool District Director

4 year term

Helen Brooks – 3,682 22.46%

Nancy Clarke – 3,530 21.53%

Cheryl Howell – 3,706 22.60%

Janie Jude-Askew – 1,790 10.91%

Dena Lopez – 3,684 22.47%

Councilmember, City of Fernley, Ward F2

4 year term

Donald Parsons – 744 34.55%

Felicity Zoberski – 1,410 65.45%

Councilmember, City of Fernley, Ward F4

4 year term

Bill Burrows – 579 37.43%

Albert D. Torres – 968 62.57%

Councilmember, City of Fernley, Ward F5

4 year term

Frances “Fran” McKay – 893 53.31%

Chris Ward – 782 46.68%