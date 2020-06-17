Lyon County has 2 new COVID-19 cases; 4 recoveries reported

Carson City Health and Human Services reported two new positive cases and four additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 266, with 195 recoveries and seven deaths, 66 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 124 29 90 5 6 Douglas County 47 12 35 0 Lyon County 94 23 69 2 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 266 64 195 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one more drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

June 19, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dayton High School (335 Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton) 200 tests available.



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.