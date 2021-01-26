Lyon County man dies of COVID-19; 16 new cases reported Tuesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 1 additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a male Lyon County resident in his 70’s.

CCHHS is also reporting 16 new cases and 133 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,641, with 6,370 recoveries and 182 deaths; 4,089 cases remain active.

Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Deaths *Population Carson City 5,654 2,252 3,302 100 56,546 Douglas County 2,356 887 1,441 28 49,695 Lyon County 2,560 935 1,573 52 57,987 Storey County 71 15 54 2 4,465 Quad-County 10,641 4,089 6,370 182 168,693

*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 1/27/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Storey County Emergency Management Satellite Office 20 E St, Virginia City CANCELLED 1/29/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.