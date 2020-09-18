Lyon County man is 16th COVID-related death in Quad County region

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 on Friday.

The individual was a male Lyon County resident in his 80s with underlying conditions.

CCHHS is also reporting eight new cases and six additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,225, with 1,078 recoveries and 16 deaths, 131 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

An adult female Douglas County resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

An adult male Lyon County resident in his teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 523 58 457 8 Douglas County 286 23 262 1 Lyon County 407 50 350 7 Storey County 9 0 9 0 TOTAL 1,225 131 1,078 16

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.