Lyon County man is 20th COVID-19 death reported in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with underlying conditions. CCHHS is also reporting 17 new cases and 14 additional recoveries in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,620, with 1,411 recoveries and 20 deaths; 189 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 80’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 665 70 587 8 Douglas County 381 42 338 1 Lyon County 554 72 471 11 Storey County 20 5 15 0 TOTAL 1,620 189 1,411 20

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are more drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee however no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 10/21/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Middle School(1140 W. King St., Carson City) 10/22/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Silver Springs Senior Center(2945 Ft. Churchill St., Silver Springs) 10/23/2020 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center(800 Peri Ranch Rd., Lockwood)

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.