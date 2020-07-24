Lyon County man is region’s 10th reported COVID-19 death

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. The individual was a male Lyon County resident in his 80s. It is unknown at this time if he had underlying conditions.

CCHHS is also reporting 13 new positive cases and 11 additional recoveries. This brings the total number of cases to 567, with 430 recoveries and 10 deaths, 127 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

An adult female Douglas County resident in her teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 269 58 204 7 12 Douglas County 126 33 93 0 Lyon County 169 35 131 3 Storey County 3 1 2 0 TOTAL 567 127 430 10

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

For weekend updates visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/, like us on Facebook @CCHHS, follow us on Twitter @CCHealthEd.