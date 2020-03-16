Lyon County officials to consider emergency declaration Monday at 4 p.m.

The Lyon County Board of Commissioners will be conducting an emergency meeting Monday at 4 p.m. to consider approving a Declaration of Emergency for Lyon County, according to a news release.

The Declaration will provide Lyon County with the ability to:

• Temporarily close Senior Centers and provide senior meals via delivery or drive by meal pick up.

• Temporarily close Lyon County Libraries

• Reduce non-mandated services

• To freeze hiring and non-essential expenses

• Address Paid Administrative Leave for employees that are displaced

• Processes and procedures to address gatherings, Board Meetings, etc.

Lyon County participates with Carson, Douglas and Storey counties as a Quad County Health Care, Public Health Preparedness and Emergency Management Coalition. The Quad County has worked diligently to disseminate the most current information, monitor and respond to potential coronavirus cases and address concerns from the citizens of the Quad County region.

Residents with questions about the Coronavirus are being directed to look for information on the following websites:

• Quad County Region: https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/

• CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

• Or calling (775)283-4789 (Quad County Corona Virus Hotline)

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing recommendations from the Nevada Pool-PACT and the National Sheriff’s Association on managing prevention and response to Coronavirus in the Jail.

Lyon County will continue to work with our Quad County Partners to inform our residents and respond to this public health event.