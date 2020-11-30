Lyon County reports 17th COVID-19 death; 124 new cases Monday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a Lyon County resident.

CCHHS is also reporting 124 new cases and 3 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 4,893, with 2,413 recoveries and 34 deaths; 2,446 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 2,522 1,421 1,087 14 Douglas County 1,015 467 545 3 Lyon County 1,301 533 751 17 Storey County 55 25 30 0 TOTAL 4,893 2,446 2,413 34

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

CCHHS is continuing to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents throughout December. The events are COVID-19 testing only, no flu vaccine will be available. Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/2/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Storey County Public Works100 Toll Rd, Virginia City 12/4/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Carson City Public Works3505 Butti Way, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.