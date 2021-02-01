Lyon County reports 54th COVID-19 death on Monday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 1 additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a female Lyon County resident in her 60’s.

CCHHS is also reporting 17 new cases and 189 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

Quad-County COVID-19 Weekend Update

On Saturday, January 30, 2021 there were 20 new cases (11 Carson City, 4 Douglas County, 5 Lyon County, 0 Storey County), 67 recoveries (21 Carson City, 26 Douglas County, 20 Lyon County, 0 Storey County), and 1 additional deaths to due COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a male Douglas County resident in his 40’s.

On Sunday, January 31, 2021 there were 26 new cases (11 Carson City, 7 Douglas County, 8 Lyon County, 0 Storey County) and 253 additional recoveries (234 Carson City, 9 Douglas County, 10 Lyon County, 0 Storey County) of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

The weekend numbers and today’s numbers bring the total number of cases to 10,786, with 7,270 recoveries and 190 deaths; 3,326 cases remain active.

Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Deaths *Population Carson City 5,714 1,747 3,862 105 56,546 Douglas County 2,394 745 1,620 29 49,695 Lyon County 2,607 820 1,733 54 57,987 Storey County 71 14 55 2 4,465 Quad-County 10,786 3,326 7,270 190 168,693

*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 2/3/2021 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Douglas Community Center1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville 2/4/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fernley City Hall595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.