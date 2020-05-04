Lyon County reports new COVID-19 case; recoveries rise to 58 in region

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported one new positive case and one additional recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 104, with 58 recoveries and one death, 45 cases remain active.

The new case is:

A male Lyon County resident in his 80s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 48 19 28 1 5 Douglas County 21 4 17 0 Lyon County 35 22 13 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 104 45 58 1

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms Begins This Week

Community-based COVID-19 testing for those without symptoms begins this week throughout the Quad-Counties. Testing is by appointment only and all appointments have been booked. Thank you to everyone who called and scheduled an appointment. The registration line will remain open to answer questions and provide assistance for those who have scheduled appointments. The phone number is (775) 434-1450.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.