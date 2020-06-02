Lyon County reports new COVID case on Tuesday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported one new positive case and five additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 198 with 149 recoveries and five deaths, 44 cases remain active.

The new case is:

A female Lyon County resident in her 70s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 99 20 75 4 3 Douglas County 32 7 25 0 Lyon County 66 17 48 1 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 198 44 149 5

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

An additional community-based testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms will be held June 9, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd., Carson City). Approximately 400 tests will be available to residents of Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County. Testing is being done on a first come first serve basis; no appointments or reservations are being taken.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.