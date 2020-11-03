Lyon County resident dies from COVID-19; 21 new cases also reported Tuesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

The individual was a Lyon County resident. CCHHS is also reporting 21 new cases and 19 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,937, with 1,751 recoveries and 24 deaths; 162 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 835 88 738 9 Douglas County 440 26 413 1 Lyon County 638 45 579 14 Storey County 24 3 21 0 TOTAL 1,937 162 1,751 24

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 11/5/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mark Twain Community Center(500 Sam Clemens Ave, Dayton) 11/6/2020 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mills Park Seely Loop(Enter off Saliman Rd, Carson City)

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.