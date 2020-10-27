Lyon County resident dies from COVID-19; 29 new cases reported Tuesday
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.
The individual was a Lyon County resident.
CCHHS is also reporting 29 new cases and 38 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,782, with 1,609 recoveries and 22 deaths; 151 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|742
|59
|675
|8
|Douglas County
|411
|36
|374
|1
|Lyon County
|607
|52
|542
|13
|Storey County
|22
|4
|18
|0
|TOTAL
|1,782
|151
|1,609
|22
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
There are more drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|10/28/2020
|4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Carson Valley Middle School1477 U.S. Hwy 395, Gardnerville
|10/29/2020
|4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Mills Park Seely LoopCarson City (Enter off Saliman Rd.)
CCHHS will continue to offer combination flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents throughout the month of November. To view a list of events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.