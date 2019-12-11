Lyon County School officials: There is no active shooter

Lyon County Schools public information officer Erika Cowger told the Nevada Appeal at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday that there is no active shooter at Dayton High School. Social media reports are false.

12:36 p.m. statement from Lyon County School District:

“Lyon County dispatch received a threat to Dayton High School and initiated the lockdown at the school. Due to proximity, it also caused Dayton Intermediate and Elementary Schools to go into a lockdown. The report to Dayton High School that initiated the lockdown was a false threat. Law Enforcement is currently completing their procedures at Dayton High but all restrictions have been lifted from Dayton Intermediate and Elementary Schools with Dayton High resuming school as normal shortly. All students and staff are safe and secure. We truly encourage families and our community to speak with their children and family about the importance of reporting suspected issues but also the dangers of false threats or information.”



County Manager Jeff Page released this statement: Sheriff Frank Hunewill advises there is NOT an active shooter any schools in Dayton. LCSO is investigating where the information came from and validating the information now. LCSO will issue a media release when more information is available



Earlier today the school district released this statement about potential threats:

Please see the following message from Dayton High School. Posted by Lyon County School District on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

More information will be available later.