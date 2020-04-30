Lyon County sheriff to reopen offices on Monday

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will reopen offices to the public on Monday, May 4, according to a news release.

“We will continue safe operation practices and social distancing within our facilities,” the release said.

The main office in Yerington will be open to the public Monday through Friday normal hours, along with substations in Fernley, Dayton and Silver Springs.

The release also said LCSO will begin processing CCW permits and sex offender registrations, and civil operations will continue as normal but VIP services will remain in suspension.