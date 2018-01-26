Lyon County to consider medical, rec pot

The Lyon County Board of Commissioners will hear a pair of ordinances that would rescind the prohibition on medical marijuana and address the licensing and zoning requirements for both recreational and medical marijuana at its meeting on Thursday.

One of the ordinances deals with the licensing of marijuana and medical marijuana establishments and when that would take effect. The other ordinance deals with the use of property for medical and recreational marijuana in non-residential districts.

The board meets at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Administrative Complex, 27 S. Main Street in Yerington.