Lyon County woman is 14th COVID-19 death in Quad County region
Carson City Health and Human Services on Thursday reported the 14th death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. The individual was a female Lyon County resident in her 80s with underlying conditions.
There are also six new cases and 15 additional recoveries Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 746, with 615 recoveries, and 14 deaths, 117 cases remain active.
The new cases are:
- A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.
- An adult male Lyon County resident in his teens with no connection to a previously reported case.
- A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.
- A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.
- A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.
- A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|330
|41
|281
|8
|Douglas County
|194
|38
|156
|0
|Lyon County
|218
|38
|174
|6
|Storey County
|4
|0
|4
|0
|TOTAL
|746
|117
|615
|14
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.
Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.
- August 7, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- New Yerington City Hall (14 Joe Parr Way, Yerington)
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.