Lyon County woman is fifth COVID-19 death in region

Carson City Health and Human Services reported an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to five.

The individual was a female Lyon County resident in her 70s with underlying health conditions

CCHHS is also reporting two new positive cases and one additional recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 178, with 129 recoveries and five deaths, 44 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 30s

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 91 29 58 4 3 Douglas County 30 5 25 0 Lyon County 56 10 45 1 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 178 44 129 5

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.