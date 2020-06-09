Lyon County woman is seventh COVID-19 death in Quad County region

Carson City Health and Human Services reported a seventh death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Tuesday.

The individual was a female Lyon County resident in her 70s. It is unknown at this time if she had underlying conditions.

CCHHS is also reporting five new positive cases and eight additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region.

This brings the total number of cases to 242, with 170 recoveries and seven deaths, 65 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 70s with connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 114 26 83 5 4 Douglas County 38 8 30 0 Lyon County 89 31 56 2 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 242 65 170 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

Wednesday, June 10, there will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms. Th event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fernley City Hall (595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley). Approximately 150 free tests will be available first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

For additional community-based testing opportunities, visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/covid-19-2/asymptomatic-community-based-covid-19-testing/.