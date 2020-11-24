Machinist arrested Monday, according to Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 8:04 a.m., a 29-year-old machinist was charged with domestic battery-first offense after his girlfriend called 911 to report being choked and dragged across the floor of the apartment during a dispute. The arrest report says she had rug burns on both knees and red marks and a scratch on her neck. His bail was set at $3,000.