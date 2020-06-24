Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes Lone Pine, Inyo County

RIDGECREST, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck in a remote area of central California on Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:40 a.m. and was centered 60 miles northwest of Ridgecrest in the Owens Valley region below the eastern flank of the Sierra Nevada.

The quake was felt widely, including some 240 miles (386 kilometers) away in Sacramento.

Closest to the epicenter, most of rural Inyo County felt the quake, especially people in the little community of Lone Pine, the Sheriff’s Office said while posting quake safety tips on social media.

Veteran seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter that the quake occurred in the same location as a magnitude-4.6 quake Monday night.

“That is now considered a foreshock,” Jones wrote.