Man, 61, held for sex assault on child under 14, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 10:33 a.m., a man was arrested after deputies responded to Home Deport for a report of a graffiti violation. In addition, store staff reported seeing the same person enter a storage shed for about 45 seconds and reported a strong smell of urine on the walls and floor of the shed after the individual left. He was charged with malicious destruction of property, an open container found in his vehicle and indecent conduct. Bail was set at $1,600.

WEDNESDAY

• At 3:11 a.m., Laura Knafelc, 33, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for an expired license plate. The arrest report says that when the deputy approached the driver’s side window, a meth pipe containing some of the drug was clearly visible between the driver’s seat and center console. She also had a small amount of meth on her person. Dispatch also reported she was on deferred sentencing with a no drugs or alcohol condition. She was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, a probation violation and P&P violation. She was held without bail.

• At 10:50 a.m., Steven Forsythe, 61, was arrested on a warrant charging sexual assault of a child under 14. His bail was set at $250,000.

• At 12:55 p.m., a 19-year-old transient was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Northridge for no license plates. A search was conducted after a drug dog alerted to the vehicle. He was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia by a minor, no license in possession, driving an unregistered vehicle and possession of alcohol by a minor. Bail was set $1,110.

• At 6:05 p.m., two men were arrested at Autozone after deputies recognized Joseph Hoover as a person with an outstanding warrant. The arrest report says Hoover attempted to flee and fought with deputies who Tazed him to get him under control. He was arrested on the petit larceny warrant and charged with possession of heroin as well as paraphernalia and obstructing/resisting. The man with him at the store, Jeffrey Haugen, 37, was also charged with drug possession after a K-9 alerted to him. He was charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin and paraphernalia. Hoover’s bail was set at $4,300. Haugen’s bail was set at $6,000.

• At 11:48 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was arrested after deputies responded to Menlo Drive for a report of a hit and run driver. When questioned, she denied being in an accident but her vehicle and the parked vehicle were both damaged. and deputies said she smelled of alcohol. A PBT indicated she had a breath alcohol level of 0.393, almost five times the legal limit. She was charged with DUI 1st alcohol, She was also charged with hit and run and an open container in the vehicle. Bail was set at $1,600.

THURSDAY

• At 2:28 a.m., Dakota Smith, 32, was arrested on drug charges after a stop at the Jackpot Casino parking lot for making an illegal U-turn on Edmonds. He was questioned about drugs after the deputy saw a small zip lock bag in a cigarette pack in the vehicle. The arrest report says the defendant admitted the bag formerly contained heroin but said it was empty now. A search of the vehicle before towing it found suspected meth in the center console. He was charged with two counts of possession of meth and two counts of possessing paraphernalia. Bail was set at $7,000. His passenger, also 32, refused to cooperate with deputies. A pen casing with drug residue was found in the passenger seat. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia, obstructing and resisting and booked on a contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $4,600.