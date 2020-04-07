Man arrested after coughing on store manager, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

• A 55-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-first when he was stopped at the Highway 50 east AM/PM at 7:01 p.m. Friday. Bail was set at $1,137.

• Joseph Marseguerra, 22, of Carson City was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of felony battery with a deadly weapon and felony abuse of patient by mental health provider. Bail was set at $50,000. The arrest report states Marseguerra allegedly cut a patient with scissors on the chest while attempting to help a bi-polar patient.

• A 47-year-old Carson City man was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Saturday after he allegedly coughed on and near other people at the Market Street Walmart. Carson City Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Walmart after John Castillo was observed being disorderly at the front doors. Walmart is limiting the amount of patrons into the story due to COVID-19. Castillo allegedly was upset about having to wait. While being interviewed Castillo allegedly coughed on/near a store manager. He was arrested on $22,042 in cash bail. His charges include a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct and a felony for terroristic threats, according to the arrest report.