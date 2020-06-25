Man arrested after throwing weight plate through glass at Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Sub Station

A 38-year-old Fernley man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly throwing a weight plate through a glass window at the Fernley Sub Station of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, Rick Leon walked into the sub station glass window. According to a press release, when the secretary asked how she could help, the Leon responded in a threatening manner as to what he could do to her. He then proceeded to throw a 5-pound weight plate through the glass at the secretary and walk out.

The secretary was narrowly missed by the plate as it shattered the glass showering her with shards of glass and other debris causing minor injuries.

Leon was arrested by responding deputies who located him nearby. He was transported to Lyon County Jail on numerous charges.