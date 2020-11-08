Man arrested for alleged murder of Carson City transient

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred near the Home Depot store on Jacks Valley Road. At approximately 7:30 pm on Friday November 6th, 2020 DCSO Dispatch received a 911 call about a dead body in a tent located just east of the Home Depot store.

The deceased was identified as Melissa Ann Riley, 55 years old. Riley is a transient from Carson City who was temporarily living in a tent near the Home Depot. Kenneth Allen Hayes, a 64 year old transient who was also temporarily living in the tent with Riley was arrested at the scene and has been charged with open murder and for failing to register as a convicted sex offender. Hayes is in the Douglas County Jail on a no-bail hold and is scheduled to appear in the East Fork Justice Court on Monday November 9, 2020.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at (775) 782-9905.