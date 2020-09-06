Man arrested for jaywalking (and meth), Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 8:29 a.m., a 36-year-old was arrested after deputies were dispatched to the area of Roop and Fairview for a report of a man trying to get into several vehicles. Dispatch reported that the defendant had just been released from custody that morning. He was arrested on a charge of violating pre-trial conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 4:35 p.m., Matthew Nowak, 24, was arrested after attempting to use a stun gun on a Walmart security officer to avoid being stopped for attempted shoplifting. He was arrested at the gas station across the street after fleeing deputies and attempting to hide in the women’s restroom. He was charged with use of a stun gun other than for self defense, petit larceny of nearly $300 in merchandise and resisting an officer. Bail was set at $20,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 11:14 a.m., Shantera Frenna, 32, was arrested after multiple witnesses reported seeing her walking away from two fires in the area of the I-580 William Street off-ramp. Witnesses said they saw her throw a lighter into the brush. She was charged with felony arson. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 7:57 p.m., Anthony Gomez, 41, was arrested on drug charges after he was stopped on South Curry Street when a deputy witnessed him jaywalking in traffic. The arrest report says he consented to a search and the deputy found a small amount of meth. A background check advised that he was on alternative sentencing with conditions including no possession of illegal drugs. The report states that he admitted he planned to sell the meth. He was charged with possession of meth and possession with intent to sell, violating bail conditions, jaywalking and violation of the uniform controlled substances act. Bail was set at $30,525.

THURSDAY

• At 12:49 a.m., a 62-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 50 East for not having his headlights on. He was charged with two counts of possessing meth paraphernalia after the deputy spotted a small baggie and a tooter straw. Bail was set at $2,000.

• At 1:34 a.m., Scott Whitley, 42, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at Pheasant Drive and Mockingbird Way. The arrest report says he consented to a search of his person, which found a glass pipe and small baggie containing meth. He was charged with possession of the drug and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 2:13 a.m., Richard Tompkins, 26, was arrested on multiple charges after a sheriff’s sergeant spotted his vehicle doing burnouts in a parking lot on Fleischmann Way. The arrest report says the vehicle drove straight at the sergeant’s vehicle after he turned on the red and blue lights, swerving at the last minute and crashing into a tree. Asked how much he had to drink, the arrest report says he answered, “too much.” He also admitted to not wearing his seatbelt, the report states. He was charged with felony DUI 3rd offense, assault with a deadly weapon, failure to stop on signal of a peace officer, failure to wear a seatbelt and reckless driving. Bail was set at $30,400.

• At 7:25 p.m., a 22-year-old Sparks student was charged with negligent discharge of a firearm after firing one round from his assault rifle into the air as a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Capitol was coming to an end. No one was injured. The weapon was confiscated. Bail was set at $500.

• At 8:20 p.m., Curtis Helton, 54, Jon Garggett, 60, and Matthew Patellos, 29, were arrested on drug charges after deputies served a search warrant at the Veranda View Motel on Carson Street. A fourth person was released at the scene as the arrest report didn’t list any charges against him. A small baggie was found on Garggett containing what deputies say is meth. His backpack contained a glass pipe. Patellos’ cell phone was found to contain messages to and from Curtis regarding drug sales. He was charged with conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act. Helton was found to be carrying a large amount of cash in his pockets totaling $785 in one pocket and $445 in the other, mostly in small denominations. His phone also had numerous messages to and from other people regarding drugs. Deputies then searched the motel room and found 34 grams of meth, 545 grams of pot, an additional $2,848 in cash, seven meth pipes, plastic baggies, a spoon with meth residue, digital scale with meth residue and a shotgun with a shaved serial number. Helton was charged with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession with intent to sell, sales of controlled substances, possession, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, altering a firearm serial number and possession of paraphernalia. Helton’s bail totaled $92,500. Garggett’s bail was set at $3,500. Bail for Patellos was set at $20,000.

• At 11:46 p.m., Maia Taylor, 18, was booked on a felony warrant charging a parole violation at her home on Imperial Way. She earlier tried to turn herself in but was sent home. Officials then changed their mind and arrested her. She was held without bail.

FRIDAY

• At 12:58 a.m., a 58-year-old Reno man was charged with trespassing after refusing security’s orders to leave Cactus Jack’s casino. Bail was set at $150.

• At 2:38 a.m., Robert Sheline, 33, of Reno was arrested after a traffic stop for no license plate on the vehicle. He was also charged with stealing the vehicle which was reported taken in Las Vegas. A search found several hypodermic needles in the car and dispatch advised Sheline was driving on a suspended license and had an outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $26,500.