Man arrested in Incline Village in connection with attempted murder in Virginia City Highlands

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder that occurred on Sunday in the Virginia City Highlands.

About noon Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a woman who had suffered head injuries at her home in the Highlands. The male suspect was located in Incline Village and detained by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office pending further investigation.

As of Sunday afternoon, the woman was listed in critical condition

No names are being released at the present time due to the continuing investigation.

Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro stated there is no on-going risk to the public.