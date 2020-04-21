Man arrested on warrant charging elderly exploitation says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 3:14 p.m., Gary Christiansen, 58, was arrested at an address on Sierra Nevada Lane on a warrant charging exploitation of the elderly. He also faces a P&P hold. Bail was set at $15,000.

SATURDAY

• At 7:29 p.m., Thomas McCowan, 42, was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine after deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of East William Street for a report of a possible domestic battery. The arrest report says the argument was verbal only. Deputies found a small amount of cocaine in two baggies. He was also held on a warrant charging domestic battery from a previous incident and possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $6,500.

SUNDAY

• At 7:08 p.m., a 51-year-old was arrested on a charge of DUI-first alcohol after deputies were dispatched to the Pizza Hut on North Carson Street for a report of a woman battering employees because her pizza was delayed. He was found sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. His bail was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes.