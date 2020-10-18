Man charged with battery on pregnant girlfriend, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 6:22 p.m., a 58-year-old was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order after the victim called deputies to a residence on East Park. He was also charged with violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $6,000.

SATURDAY

• At 12:43 a.m., a 26-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop for failure to maintain a lane at Highway 50 and Airport Road. A background check revealed his license was suspended and there was a warrant charging stalking issued in Lyon County. Bail was set at $3,640.

SUNDAY

• At 1:18 a.m., a 28-year-old was charged with domestic battery after his girlfriend was stopped for speeding while trying to get to the hospital. She said when she confronted him about cheating on her, he attacked her including kneeing the pregnant woman in the stomach. When she tried to call for help, she said he took her cellphone away. After investigating, deputies charged him with the battery, preventing her from reporting a crime by taking her cellphone, child endangerment and violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $6,500.

• At 9:46 a.m., a 52-year-old Reno man was charged with driving on a license revoked for DUI after he entered a residence on Molly Drive saying he was looking for his kidnapped wife. When the resident yelled at him to leave, he drove away in a pickup truck. He was found sitting in the truck down the street from the Molly Drive residence. Bail was set at $500.

• At 1:13 p.m., a 33-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop at Mockingbird and Pheasant for an expired registration. He was also charged with no proof of insurance and a suspended driver’s license. Bail was set at $1,315.

• At 3:59 p.m., Jan Abdelhadi, 39, was arrested on a warrant charging indecent exposure in the presence of a child under 18, a felony, after deputies responded to a residence on Carriage Crest for a report he threatened his mother. Bail was set at $5,000.

MONDAY

• At 9:22 a.m., a 48-year-old woman was arrested after making two calls to 911 for a non-emergency situation involving a verbal dispute between her and her roommate. Bail was set at $2,500.

TUESDAY

• At 12:40 a.m., Richard Ruiz, 37, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after deputies were called to a motel on Carson Street by the victim. The victim said Ruiz came to his door claiming he was owed money and hit him with a sock that was weighted with something heavy. He was also held without bail on a P&P hold.

• At 4:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was arrested at the Frontier Motel on a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 9:38 p.m., Emily Ray, 31, was arrested after deputies responded to a residence on North Edmonds for a woman threatening suicide. The arrest report says she was hysterical and refused to cooperate with the deputy, eventually going to her kitchen and threatening to slash her wrist with a knife. In the struggle to take the knife from her, the deputy suffered a cut. Her boyfriend tried to assist the deputy but was holding their infant child who was placed in danger by the situation. She also tried to call 911. She was eventually cuffed and arrested on charges including child endangerment, battery with a deadly weapon, misuse of 911 and obstructing a peace officer. She was also placed on a mental health hold. Bail was set at $75,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 3 p.m., a 60-year-old was arrested after loss prevention at the Sportsman’s Warehouse reported he selected two wildlife cameras, walked to the cash register and claimed he was returning them for a refund. He then used the refund card to purchase a number of other items and left. After viewing the video of the incident, the deputy was able to confirm that he was currently in custody at the Carson City Jail. He was charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and petit larceny. Bail was set at $1,250.