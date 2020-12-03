Man claims he just bought a car he knows nothing about (also: meth), says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 11:19 a.m., James Kepler, 37, was arrested on a meth possession charge after a traffic stop at 5th and Division. He said he had just purchased the SUV but was unable to provide any information about the sale or the former owner. He was also charged with no valid registration or proof of insurance. A loaded syringe was found in the vehicle. He was charged with traffic offenses and possession of meth. Bail was set at $2,500.

FRIDAY

• At 11:54 a.m., Michael Taylor-Bouchet, 39 and Kelly Scanlon were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for an expired registration. Taylor had an outstanding warrant and a search of the vehicle found both were charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia. He was also charged with possession of stolen property — a wallet and credit bards belonging to a Reno man — and held on a P&P hold. Her bail was set at $3,500. His was set at $29,000.

SATURDAY

• At 12:20 a.m., Kimberly Mitchell, 47, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Carson Street. After she was arrested on two outstanding warrants (contempt and failure to appear), a small amount of meth was found in her pocket. Her bail was set at $4,000.

• At 1:23 p.m., Edward Moser, 23, was charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop on Nye Lane for running a stop sign. He was the passenger in the vehicle and a drug dog alerted to the presence of controlled substances. Meth and heroin were found in the vehicle along with paraphernalia. He was also charged with providing false ID to the deputies and a P&P violation. Bail was set at $16,000 but the P&P hold specified no bail. In addition, the driver of the vehicle was charged with possession of paraphernalia and heroin after needles and tin foil was found under the driver’s seat. Bail was set at $3,500.

MONDAY

• At 12:45 a.m., Joseph Hoover was arrested on warrants charging burglary and contempt of court. His bail was set at $$31,500.

• At 10:56 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a single vehicle crash on Maple Creek Lane. She was also charged with failure to maintain a lane. Bail was set at $1,040.

TUESDAY

• At 5:18 p.m., Alibi Smith, 22, was arrested at an apartment on Menlo Drive on an outstanding felony warrant charging failure to appear and a probation violation. She was held without bail.