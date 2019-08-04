Man dead after hostage situation involving an infant in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT shot and killed a man after entering a home in the 1500 block of Edmonds Drive Saturday night.

At 4:17 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic dispute call. Upon arrival deputies found a woman and two children had evacuated the home, where an infant and suspect remained.

The Carson City SWAT team was called to the residence were negotiations continued for nearly 5 hours. During that time repeated gunshots were heard inside the residence.

After unsuccessful negotiations and believing the infant was in imminent danger, SWAT entered the residence and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the State Division of Investigation will remain on scene investigating the incident.

No other injuries have been reported. The infant and mother were transported to a nearby hospital for a precautionary exam. Multiple agencies responded including Carson City Fire Department, Carson City Public Works, and Nevada Highway Patrol.