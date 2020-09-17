Man drives into tree, then makes matters worse, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 9:26 p.m., a 29-year-old man was arrested as an ex-felon failing to register after deputies responded to an apartment complex on College Parkway for a report of a domestic dispute. Bail was set at $150.

FRIDAY

• At 12:31 a.m., a 27-year-old was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Carson and Fairview for speeding. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

• At 3:18 a.m., Steven Montoya, 22, was charged with felony DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain a lane after his vehicle crashed into a median on I-580 near William Street. Bail was set at $20,000.

SUNDAY

• At 9 a.m., a 29-year-old was arrested at a residence on Apollo after deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery. The arrest report says the female victim suffered a broken nose when she was punched in the face. He was charged with domestic battery 2nd offense. Bail was set at $5,000.

MONDAY

• At 7:04 p.m., an unidentified male was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a tree on Edmonds. The arrest report says he refused to identify himself and resisted arrest. He was also charged with DUI alcohol and felony possession of several credit cards bearing different names. In addition, he was charged with obstruction and failure to identify himself to deputies. Bail was set at $6,300.