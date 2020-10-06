Man fires warning shot at floor, which also is the ceiling of the apartment below, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 11:39 p.m., a 39-year-old man was charged with two counts of battery after deputies were called to an address on Caroline Street on a report of a man choking another man. The arresting deputy said he was familiar with the defendant who he knew to have been previously charged with battery and robbery and was intoxicated. Another man at the scene told deputies that he too was assaulted by the defendant. He was charged with two counts of battery. Bail was set at $2,000.

SATURDAY

• At 10:49 a.m., Diego Ramirez, 23, was arrested at an apartment on Edmonds after a woman called dispatch to report hearing a banging noise and finding a hole in her ceiling along with a bullet on the floor of the apartment. The arrest report says the bullet appeared to come from the apartment above. The report says Ramirez said he fired warning shots at the floor because he thought some one was trying to break in. He was charged with discharging a weapon inside an occupied building and having a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. Bail was set at $21,000.

• At 4 p.m., Justin Olson, 36, and Megan Back, 19, were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Highway 50 for no license plate on the vehicle. The vehicle was searched after a K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs. Deputies reported finding marijuana concentrate, a pipe and a small amount of meth. Both were charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. He was also charged with no vehicle registration and no insurance. She was also charged with possession of the marijuana concentrate and contempt for violating alternative sentencing conditions. His bail was set at $4,150. Her bail was set at $6,500.

• At 10:41 p.m., a 50-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Highway 50 after his estranged wife told dispatch she wanted to collect her belongings but had been locked out by her husband. He was arrested as an ex-felon failing to register. Bail was set at $150.

SUNDAY

• At 1 a.m., a 32-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after the boyfriend reported she was at the residence on Green Drive taking things that didn’t belong to her. While he was talking, he reported she hit him in the face. Since she is on alternative sentencing, she was also charged with criminal contempt. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 8:29 a.m., a 26-year-old man was arrested for violating probation conditions after deputies responded to a residence on Baker Street for a report of a man arguing with his grandfather. He was arrested for violating probation by consuming alcohol. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 11:27 p.m., Jazmyn Garcia, 27, and Jose Baro, 28, were charged with assault with a deadly weapon after the victim approached their vehicle to determine why they were honking the horn. The arrest report says both became aggressive and exited the vehicle, approaching the victim with what appeared to be a knife. He went inside and asked his girlfriend to call 911 and the two left as deputies arrived, refusing to pull over and stop as they headed south on Carson Street into the Bodines parking lot, then south on Carson Street at speeds up to 90 mph and running at least one red light. In addition to the charge of assault with a deadly weapon, Baro was charged with felony eluding officers, reckless driving, no valid license and a felony parole violation out of California. Her bail was set at $20,000. He was held without bail.

TUESDAY

• At 1:03 a.m., a 37-year-old woman was charged with trespassing after refusing to leave the Carson Nugget. Bail was set at $150.