Man has a knife, a machete and now a jail cell, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 6:35 p.m., a 41-year-old construction worker was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop on Gardengate for reckless driving. The arrest report says the deputy pursued the vehicle after seeing it heading south on Carson Street at a high rate of speed. Bail was set at $1,500.

• At 8:58 p.m., Nicholas Norris, 29, was arrested after a woman call deputies to report a man at her trailer who wouldn’t leave. He was arrested on three felony P&P warrants and ordered held without bail.

• At 9:16 a.m., William Liggett, 21, was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon after deputies were dispatched to the Frontier Motel for a report of a man with a machete. The reporting party said she saw Liggett in his vehicle and that he got out and pulled a knife. She said she told him she was calling 911. Then she said he pulled the machete from inside the vehicle and started toward her, threatening to stab her. He returned to his vehicle and left the parking lot after which deputies arrived. They located the vehicle near the Parkway Plaza apartments. According to the arrest report, he told deputies the woman threatened him and he pulled the machete to defend himself. After his arrest, the report says he started making suicidal threats. At the jail, deputies were told he was on alternative sentencing for two prior cases. He was also charged with two counts of violating pretrial release conditions. Bail was set at $46,000.