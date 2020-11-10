Man has pot, arrested on suspicion of violating sentencing conditions

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until found guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 4:31 p.m., a 19-year-old handyman was charged with domestic battery after shoving his girlfriend and holding her down after she attempted to leave the residence. The arrest report says he also took her cellphone when she tried to call 911 and threw it against the wall, breaking it. He was also charged with destruction of property. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 8:39 p.m., a 28-year-old was arrested on a charge of violating suspended sentence conditions after a traffic stop at Nye and Northgate. Specifically, he was in possession of marijuana when stopped. Bail was set at $1,025.

SATURDAY

• At 10:28 a.m., Ian Friesell, 25, was arrested at Saliman and Long on a warrant charging possession of stolen property. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 5:24 a.m., Anlesa Mendoza, 20, was arrested after deputies were called to a residence on Dori Way for a report of a woman in the backyard acting strangely. The arrest report says she was extremely disoriented and unable to tell deputies her name or date of birth. Deputies searched her pockets to try find identification and, instead, found a small baggie containing meth. She was taken to Carson Tahoe Hospital to be medically cleared. After that, the report says she became verbally and physically aggressive with deputies. She continued that conduct at the jail. She was charged with possession of meth, battery on an officer and obstructing. Bail was set at $7,500.

• At 3:36 p.m., Jessica Haflich, 33, was arrested at an apartment complex on Clear Creek Road on a warrant charging attempted burglary. Bail was set at $10,000.

• At 5:59 p.m., a 34-year-old painter was arrested at a residence on Harbin on a warrant charging abandonment of an elderly person. Bail was set at $500.

• At 6:49 p.m., a 26-year-old was arrested at a residence on Truckee Drive on a warrant charging petit larceny. Bail was set at $500.