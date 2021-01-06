Man head-butts mom after being turned in for drugs, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until convicted in court.

THURSDAY, Dec. 31, 2020

• At 3 p.m., a 31-year-old man was charged with violating a temporary protective order issued in California after the woman asked a motel clerk to call deputies because she wanted him to leave. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 7:35 p.m., Chandra DeMaranville, 41, was arrested after deputies went to an address on North Carson Street for a report of shots fired. The victim went to her trailer to try to get some belongings back. The arrest report says she fired one round toward him and his sister that hit his vehicle’s windshield to try to scare them away. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon in public. Bail was set at $20,500.

FRIDAY

• At 1:40 a.m., a 28-year-old tradesman was charged with DUI 2nd offense after a traffic stop for failure to maintain a travel lane on U.S. 50. Bail was set a $2,500.

• At 9:18 a.m., a 35-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies were dispatched to the Gold Dust. The victim said his ex-girlfriend took his cellphone and accused him of cheating on her with other women. The arrest report says she bit him on the arm. He also said she hit him on the head with the phone until he was able to take it back. Her bail was set at $3,000.

• At 12:27 p.m., Mark Poirier, 60, was arrested after a man called dispatch to report seeing a friend’s stolen vehicle on Airport Road. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 2:54 p.m., a 38-year-old was charged with indecent conduct after deputies responded to a report of a man urinating on the Cal Ranch building. He was also charged with violating bail conditions. Bail was set at $3,150. He also had two failure to appear warrants.

• At 5:46 p.m., a 46-year-old California man was arrested at the Nugget on a charge of violating a temporary protective order prohibiting him from being with the woman he was with at the casino. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

• At 10:54 a.m., a 43-year-old was arrested after traffic stop on Medical Parkway for making a U-turn over the center median. He was also charged with an expired registration, no valid license and no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $790.

• At 4:40 p.m., Jared Hall, 33, was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after deputies were dispatched to David Street for a report of a domestic battery. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 8:08 p.m., Christopher Azevedo, 28, was arrested on drug charges after his mother called dispatch to report finding drug paraphernalia in her vehicle after her son drove it. He was also charged with domestic battery 1st offense for allegedly punching and head-butting his mother. He was charged with drug and paraphernalia possession as well as a deferred sentence violation. Bail was set at $9,500

• At 11:15 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was arrested at the Nugget Inn after deputies responded to a report of a theft. She was arrested on a Nye County warrant charging failure to appear. Bail was set at $555.

SUNDAY

• At 10:05 p.m., a 29-year-old meat cutter was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after his wife reported he pushed her to the ground. He denied hitting or pushing her, admitting he may have grabbed her while telling her to stop yelling at him. Bail was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

• At 4 a.m., Ryan Tookey, 29, was arrested at Slot World after casino officials called for a welfare check on a person at the bar. Tookey told deputies two subjects tried to break into his nearby apartment and he fired six rounds from a pistol through the back patio door before leaving to go to the casino. He pointed out the vehicle he drove to Slot World and a dispatch check returned it as stolen. Deputies also found another license plate in the vehicle that was from a stolen car. Deputies found his weapon at his apartment as well as bullet casings and holes in the patio door. Tookey was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle as well as unlawful discharge of a firearm. Bail was set at $45,500.