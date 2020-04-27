Man jailed after protesting car (it was not his) being towed, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 7:03 p.m., a 36-year-old Carson City employee was arrested after his girlfriend called dispatch charging he had punched her in the face during an argument. He accused her of hitting him when deputies arrived on scene. Dispatch advised that he was on deferred sentencing for a previous arrest with a no alcohol clause. He was charged with domestic battery 1st offense and violating deferred sentencing conditions. Bail was set at $4,000.

SATURDAY

• 2:04 p.m., a 23-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he and another man approached a deputy in the process of writing a third person a traffic ticket. They refused to leave the scene, yelling profanities at the deputy after he said he was towing the vehicle he stopped because its registration and insurance were expired. One man left the scene voluntarily but the other refused and continued to argue with the officer as other deputies arrived on scene. He was arrested on a charge of obstructing an officer. Bail was set at $300.

• At 10:30 p.m., an 18-year-old former Walmart employee was charged with petit larceny after deputies viewed him on videotape putting a 12-pack of beer in his backpack and leaving the store. He was already in custody on a charge of attempted vehicle burglary when he was rearrested at the city jail. Bail on the petit larceny charge was set at $250.

SUNDAY

• At 10:36 a.m., a 22-year-old was arrested after his girlfriend called dispatch to report she was battered during an argument at their Airport Road apartment. The arrest report says he was spotted near the apartment with a bright red scratch on his neck. She had marks on her neck and face and told deputies she was trying to get away from him during the altercation. The arresting officer said based on both accounts, he was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was charged with domestic battery 1st offense. Bail was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

• At 2:38 a.m., Isaac Tucker, 25, was arrested at his residence on North Carson Street after a homeowner on Nye Lane called dispatch to report a residential burglary. The homeowner reported seeing a man on a security camera picking the lock to his garage and leaving with several items after calling a cab. Deputies tracked down the cab driver who led them to the residence where he dropped off Tucker and identified him as the man he had picked up at the victim’s residence. Tucker was charged with attempted residential burglary. His bail was set at $20,000.