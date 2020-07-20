Man mistakenly ID’d by deputy, arrested for fleeing, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 5:39 p.m., a 45-year-old was arrested at an address on Plaza Street on a warrant charging him as an ex-felon failing to register. Bail was set at $150.

• At 5:45 p.m., Maia Taylor, 18, was arrested at an address on Imperial Way on two warrants charging first and third degree arson. She was held without bail.

• At 5:55 p.m., an 18-year-old was charged with obstructing and resisting after a deputy mistakenly identified him as a wanted subject. He was charged because when the deputy asked him to stop, he tried to flee. Bail was set at $300.

• At 7:04 p.m., Jose Roque, 53, was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Goni Road for an expired license and registration. After a K-9 alerted to the vehicle, a search found meth and a pipe. He was also charged with no proof of insurance, fictitious plates, no driver’s license and held on a warrant charging failure to appear. Bail was set at $5,250.

THURSDAY

• At 2:06 a.m., a Mound House 39-year-old was charged as an ex-felon failing to register after a traffic stop for a suspended registration. Bail was set at $150.

• At 4:08 p.m., a 27-year-old transient was booked on a warrant issued by the drug court for failing to appear for a hearing. She was held without bail.

• At 4:45 a.m., Charlie Jasper and Austin Bernal, both 24, were arrested at the Max Casino on drug charges after staff reported suspicious activity in a 5th floor room. The arrest report says they consented to a search of the room that revealed several bags containing meth, a glass pipe and a scale. She was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, conspiracy and violation of pretrial conditions. He was charged with possession and possession with intent to sell and conspiracy. Her bail was set at $16,500. His bail was set at $17,500.