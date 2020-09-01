Man moons deputy, gets butt (and all the rest) hauled to jail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 7 p.m., Michael Odell, 21, was arrested on multiple felony charges after an apparent road rage incident in the area of Jewell and Cardinal. According to the arrest report, witnesses told deputies that, when a woman told him to slow down, he returned to where she was watering her lawn and hit her with a serpentine belt from a car engine and attempted to run over her husband. The report states there were also tire marks on the curb that appeared to come from hard acceleration or braking. Witnesses said Odell tried to drive onto the curb and hit the two people. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and felony battery. Bail was set at $41,000.

SATURDAY

• At 12:34 a.m., a 21-year-old was arrested after deputies spotted he and another man in a fist fight outside Jimmy G’s bar. When ordered to stop, the defendant ran. He was located at Telegraph just east of Stewart. He was charged with obstructing and resisting and “affray,” disturbing the peace by fighting in public. Bail was set at $1,300.

• At 6:24 a.m., Holly Kirkland and Daniel Weaver were charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after deputies responded to the Gold Dust West for a report of a woman telling security she didn’t want to return to Reno with Weaver because she didn’t feel safe with him. When Weaver was awakened in the vehicle the arrest report says he gave verbal permission to search it, which turned up the meth and a pipe. Kirkland was also searched and deputies reported finding meth and a glass pipe in her backpack. Bail was set at $3,500 apiece.

SUNDAY

• At 1:09 a.m., a 33-year-old was arrested on an indecent exposure charge after he flagged down a deputy at Carson and Musser and when the deputy drove back to him, dropped his pants exposing his butt. He was also charged as a drunken pedestrian. Bail was set at $2,525.

MONDAY

• At 6:26 a.m., a 58-year-old was arrested at the Carson Nugget after security called deputies saying a man was talking to himself and screaming at the entrance to the casino. The arrest report says he refused the deputy’s commands to identify himself and allow a search for weapons, instead saying he was missing his red backpack. The deputy spotted the backpack and led the defendant to it. He tried to open the backpack and refused to keep his hand out of the pack. The deputy told him he needed to check the pack for weapons but the defendant tried to pull away and was taken to the ground. He continued to resist until told he would be tazed. He was charged with obstructing/resisting. Bail was set at $2,500.

• At 9:39 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was arrested after deputies were dispatched to a residence on Tiger Drive for a report of a possible domestic battery. When deputies arrived, the arrest report says the woman’s stepfather was holding her down on the couch. When he let her up, she attacked him. She was tazed and had to be physically restrained by deputies. She was charged with battery, resisting arrest and held on a P&P violation. She was held without bail.