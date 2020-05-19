Man pulls knife on deputy, deputy wins, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 9:30 a.m., Megan Duncan, 36, was arrested at an address on College Parkway on a warrant charging grand larceny. Bail was set at $7,500.

• At 11:32 a.m., Rigoberto Vega, 39, was arrested on multiple charges after attempting to attack a deputy outside the sheriff’s office on Musser Street, pulling a knife and threatening to stab the deputy who had to pull his duty weapon to convince Vega to drop the knife. He was also charged with three counts of possessing a dangerous weapon, an open container in the vehicle, parking in a red zone and driving in the wrong way lane. His bail was set at $28,590.

• At 3:57 p.m., Bryce Weiss, 30, was arrested on charges of vehicle burglary and attempted vehicle burglary after a deputy saw him walk up to a parked truck, open the door and take something from it. The arrest report says he then went to another vehicle and tried to gain entry using a piece of wire. He was also charged with possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $47,500.

• At 4:27 p.m., James Martin, 56, was arrested on drug charges after a witness approached deputies outside the Frontier Motel saying an occupant was throwing used hypodermic needles out of the bathroom window and he was concerned because children play in that area. A search revealed meth and paraphernalia. He was also charged with child endangerment. Bail was set at $6,000.

• At 10:13 p.m., Charles Vance, 34, was arrested on multiple felony charges after deputies responded to an address on Mountain Street for a report of a domestic battery. The arrest report states that the female reporting party gave consent to search the residence, which resulted in the discovery of several weapons and marijuana paraphernalia. Because there was a child at the residence, he was charged with child endangerment. He also was charged with five felonies including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, three counts of possessing a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance — opium — and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $86,000.

SATURDAY

• At 3:15 a.m., a 31-year-old Redding man was arrested at an apartment on College Parkway on a charge of child endangerment after an alleged argument with his ex-girlfriend. His bail was set at $2,500.

SUNDAY

• At 5:33 a.m., Austin Bitsille, 30, was arrested on a felony DUI charge after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle sitting in the middle of the intersection of South Curry and Rhodes streets. The caller said the driver was asleep with the engine running. The arrest report says he had a full beer in one hand and a small bottle of vodka in the vehicle. He was also held on a P&P violation. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 7:52 p.m., a 34-year-old man was arrested at Carson Tahoe Health after he reportedly threw hospital property around, causing damage, and hit a certified nursing assistant. He was charged with battery on a protected person and destruction of property, both gross misdemeanors. Bail was set at $4,500.