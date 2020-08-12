Man seen carrying woman, then found to be carrying heroin, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
• A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of domestic battery-first offense and preventing a victim from reporting a crime. Carson City deputies were called to Chimney Beach where they found a woman had allegedly been in a fight with the man. The woman said the party was at the beach drinking all day and alleged the man had been doing drugs. Bail was set at $8,137.
• Michael Brandon Spillers, 31, of Susanville was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance (both felonies) and domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. The man was seen on surveillance video carrying a woman and attempting to leave a Carson City business. Upon search of the vehicle, numerous bags of black tar heroin were found. Bail was set at $46,637.
• At 11:41 p.m. a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-alcohol in the 4000 block of Montez Drive. Bail was set at $1,137.