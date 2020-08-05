Man sought in larceny at Costco

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is releasing information about a larceny that occurred at Costco in Carson City.

On July 29, 2020, at approximately 3:58 p.m., the suspect entered the Costco and selected an electronic item. He collected the item and passed all points of payment as he exited the store.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 40s. He is approximately 6 feet tall and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing an orange and white hat, sunglasses, a red and white shirt, light colored shorts and tennis shoes. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera (775) 283-7855, Investigations Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900. Case # 2020-4253