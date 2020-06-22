Man stabbed, deputy punched, suspect tazed, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 6:52 p.m., Jeremy Ortega, 35, was arrested on multiple charges after deputies were dispatched to the Tap Shack on a report of a patron being stabbed during an attempted robbery. When spotted heading north on Carson Street, he attempted to run and, when caught, fought with deputies, injuring one of them by punching him in the face multiple times. He finally surrendered after being tazed. The incident started when he reportedly demanded money from another patron then slashed him with a knife when he tried to walk away. The victim and one deputy were transported to the hospital for treatment. He was charged with felony battery with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery along with battery on a peace officer and obstructing. Bail was set at $52,800.

SATURDAY

• At 12:27 a.m., a 24-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to an address on Brown Street for a report of shots fired. After reviewing security camera footage, deputies arrested the defendant on a charge discharging a firearm in public for firing two shots into the air. Bail was set at $500. At the same location, a 27-year-old was arrested after deputies recognized him as a person with an outstanding warrant for violation of pre-trial supervision conditions. He was held without bail.

• At 4:36 p.m., Savaran Wurthman, 32, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at Stewart and Washington for a broken tail light. Dispatch reported his license had been revoked for DUI so the deputy took him into custody. A search of the vehicle found a vial of prescription drugs with no prescription. Then a drug dog alerted to the vehicle. Deputies found both meth and a pipe in the vehicle. He was charged with possession of meth, paraphernalia and the prescription pills, driving on a revoked license and the broken tail light. Bail was set at $7,025.

SUNDAY

• At 4:19 a.m., a Carson City couple was arrested outside an address on Village Drive after a caller reported a man and woman in a physical argument in the street. The arrest report says the deputies were unable to confirm that the dispute was physical. But he is prohibited from drinking by P&P conditions and she was in possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was held without bail. Her bail was set at $1,000.

• At 10:54 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was arrested at the Rodeway Inn on a warrant charging she violated suspended sentence conditions after she called 911 because she wanted someone to talk to. She was booked and released.

MONDAY

• At 12:53 a.m., a 25-year-old food services worker was arrested after a traffic stop at Adams and Stewart streets for an expired registration. He was charged with DUI 2nd alcohol, driving on a license suspended for DUI, no proof of insurance, the suspended registration and violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $5,150.