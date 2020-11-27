Man takes clothes off in field, alcohol involved, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 7:35 p.m., Cassie Workman, 35, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging burglary. A search of her backpack found two meth pipes and a third containing meth. Bail was set at $23,500.

SATURDAY

• At 12:57 a.m., a 26-year-old man was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop on Fleischmann Way for erratic driving. He was also charged with no proof of insurance and a suspended registration. Bail was set at $1,650.

• At 2:31 a.m., two men were arrested after deputies broke up a fist fight outside the Blue Bull bar. Both were charged with battery and obstructing an officer. One was also charged with battery on a deputy and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $3,800. The other was charged with battery and obstructing. His bail was set at $1,150.

• At 10:55 a.m., a 26-year-old man was arrested after a caller reported a subject in the field across from Tires Plus taking his clothes off. He was arrested for violating suspended sentence conditions that included not possessing or using alcohol. Bail was set at $1,000.

SUNDAY

• At 9:48 p.m., a 36-year-old tradesman was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to a woman who said he poured beer on her and punched her multiple times and dragged her across the room of their residence. Bail was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

• At 2:11 a.m., Antonio Sclafani, 51, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on College Parkway for an expired registration. He was also held on a felony warrant issued in Washoe County. A small amount of meth and paraphernalia were found in the center console during an inventory of the vehicle. He was held without bail.